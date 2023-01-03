Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Stock Down 0.9 %

NSP stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

