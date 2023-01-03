Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.
