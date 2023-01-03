Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $330,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.