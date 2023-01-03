Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Block by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,385 shares of company stock worth $20,681,978. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $165.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

