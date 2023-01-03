Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

