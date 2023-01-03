Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $377.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.05. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

