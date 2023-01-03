Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.