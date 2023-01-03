Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.