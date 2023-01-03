Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on MCW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

MCW stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,105 shares of company stock worth $1,764,371 over the last 90 days. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

