Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 30,876 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,876 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $87,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

