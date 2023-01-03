Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $87,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

