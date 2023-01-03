Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $46,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $353.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.34.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
