Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

