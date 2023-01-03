Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.5 %

MUSA opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.