Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,356.00

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,356 ($16.34) and last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.31), with a volume of 16422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.07).
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,270.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,302.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,253.21.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
