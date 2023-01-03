MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

