MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

