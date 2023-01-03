My Personal CFO LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.