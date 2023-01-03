New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 30,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 28,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,601 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,450,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $276,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

