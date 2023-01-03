Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.