Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.34 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

