Nordea Investment Management AB Has $774,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,703 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,122. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $224.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

