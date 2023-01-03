Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

