Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.26 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE CSL opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average is $268.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

