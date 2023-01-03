Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $807,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Ashland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ashland by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

