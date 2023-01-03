Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,511,000 after acquiring an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

