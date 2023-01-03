Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,291 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 466.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 555.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $122.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.