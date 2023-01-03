Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 682 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

LYV opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

