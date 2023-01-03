NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

About NortonLifeLock

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

