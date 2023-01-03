NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

