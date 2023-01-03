NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

