NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $208,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.