Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,825.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.