Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

