O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $844.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $832.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

