Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,301 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.