Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 10,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

