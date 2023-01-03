Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

