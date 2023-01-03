Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

