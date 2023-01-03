Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 153,124 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

