Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

