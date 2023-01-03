Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $29,593,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLK opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

