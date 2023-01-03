Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 456,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

