Platform Technology Partners Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

