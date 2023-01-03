Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

