Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.