Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.87 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.