PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PTC were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.