Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

