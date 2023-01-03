RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.